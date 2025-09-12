Left Menu

Diplomatic Devotion: Mauritius PM's Sacred Sojourn

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited Varanasi, offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple with his wife. His visit included attending the renowned Ganga aarti and a river cruise on the Ganges. The trip was marked by high-level receptions and symbolized a strengthening of Mauritius-India ties.

Updated: 12-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:14 IST
Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Amidst traditional chants and rituals, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam participated in a sacred ceremony at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Friday. Accompanied by his wife, he received warm hospitality from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The visit is part of Ramgoolam's state trip to India from September 9 to 16, aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations. On Friday morning, crowds in Varanasi greeted him with enthusiasm as he made his way to the temple from his hotel, under stringent security measures and traffic controls.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the famed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. This event, normally held near the river, was conducted on a terrace due to high water levels. A river cruise provided the visiting dignitary and his team with a picturesque view of Varanasi's illuminated ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

