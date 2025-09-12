Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Infrastructure and Environmental Balance in Wayanad

On Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated C P Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India earlier that day. 'I wish him all the best,' she commented during an interaction with reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala to assess a delayed road project in her Wayanad constituency. She identified clearance issues as a primary cause of the delay, revealing that a survey had been completed and preparations were underway to seek approval from the Union Environment Ministry.

She strongly advocated for the urgent construction of the Meppadi tunnel road, highlighting the necessity of addressing public needs while being mindful of environmental concerns. Emphasizing a need for balance, she said, 'Our efforts will support people in accessing essential services while ensuring ecological consideration.'