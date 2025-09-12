Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Infrastructure and Environmental Balance in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on becoming India's 15th Vice President. Visiting her Wayanad constituency, Priyanka reviewed a stalled road project to address clearance issues and emphasized the need for balancing infrastructure development with ecological concerns to improve access to essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:24 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Infrastructure and Environmental Balance in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated C P Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India earlier that day. 'I wish him all the best,' she commented during an interaction with reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala to assess a delayed road project in her Wayanad constituency. She identified clearance issues as a primary cause of the delay, revealing that a survey had been completed and preparations were underway to seek approval from the Union Environment Ministry.

She strongly advocated for the urgent construction of the Meppadi tunnel road, highlighting the necessity of addressing public needs while being mindful of environmental concerns. Emphasizing a need for balance, she said, 'Our efforts will support people in accessing essential services while ensuring ecological consideration.'

TRENDING

1
Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Heal...

 India
2
Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

 India
3
Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

 India
4
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025