Godavari Pushkaralu 2027: Permanent Developments on the Horizon
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make permanent arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu festival in 2027, focusing on the development of famous temples and ghats along the river. Coordination between irrigation, tourism, and endowments departments has been emphasized.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken proactive steps to ensure the successful celebration of the 'Godavari Pushkaralu' in 2027 by directing officials to focus on permanent developmental works. This auspicious festival, which celebrates rivers, is held every 12 years.
In a meeting with state officials, Reddy emphasized the importance of prioritizing the development of the famous temples and ghats along the riverbanks. Specific sites identified for development include the revered temples at Bhadrachalam and Basara.
Reddy has instructed the irrigation, tourism, and endowments departments to work collaboratively to prepare for the festival. The objective is to enhance infrastructure, ensuring both spiritual and logistical arrangements for the anticipated influx of devotees.
