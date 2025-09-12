Delhi Gears Up for Modi's 75th Birthday with Development Blitz

Delhi is set to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with a series of development initiatives aimed at fostering growth. The celebrations kick off with a blood donation camp at Kartavya Path, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will further elevate the day's significance by unveiling 15 development projects at Thyagraj Stadium. Among the launched initiatives are 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and several hospital blocks, marking a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The 'Sewa Pakhwada' period from September 17 to October 2 will witness over 75 initiatives worth crores, as articulated by Gupta, demonstrating the government's commitment to inclusive development in the capital city.