Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Modi's 75th Birthday with Development Blitz

Delhi prepares a grand celebration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with numerous development projects. Initiatives include a large-scale blood donation, exhibitions, and the launch of 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs among others. Efforts aim for inclusive growth during the 'Sewa Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:36 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Modi's 75th Birthday with Development Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is set to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday with a series of development initiatives aimed at fostering growth. The celebrations kick off with a blood donation camp at Kartavya Path, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will further elevate the day's significance by unveiling 15 development projects at Thyagraj Stadium. Among the launched initiatives are 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and several hospital blocks, marking a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The 'Sewa Pakhwada' period from September 17 to October 2 will witness over 75 initiatives worth crores, as articulated by Gupta, demonstrating the government's commitment to inclusive development in the capital city.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Heal...

 India
2
Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

 India
3
Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

 India
4
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025