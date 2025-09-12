Left Menu

Assam's Inclusive Tourism Revolution: Sign Language at the Forefront

Assam is enhancing its tourism inclusivity by training hoteliers, guides, and tour operators in Indian sign language. This initiative, part of the 'Sign & Serve' workshop, aims to create a welcoming travel environment for persons with disabilities, potentially expanding the tourism market and offering immersive cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:44 IST
Assam's Inclusive Tourism Revolution: Sign Language at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is taking significant steps toward inclusive tourism by training stakeholders, including hoteliers and tour operators, in Indian sign language. This initiative aims to create a welcoming environment for persons with disabilities, enhancing their travel experiences in the region. The training was conducted during a five-day workshop, culminating in the launch of 'Sign & Serve,' a program dedicated to fostering inclusivity in Assam's travel sector.

Organized by Shishu Sarothi in collaboration with the Tour Operators Association of Assam, and supported by North East Development Finance Corporation Ltd, the workshop has empowered numerous hospitality professionals across the state. By learning sign language, these professionals can better accommodate specially abled travelers, making tourism in Assam more accessible and empathetic.

The initiative is expected to broaden the market reach of Assam's tourism sector, attracting more domestic and international visitors. Its impact will be particularly felt in homestays and rural tourism, where trained families can forge genuine connections with guests, offering them rich cultural experiences. Participants from various regions, including Bodoland, Kaziranga, Majuli, and Guwahati, participated in this groundbreaking workshop.

TRENDING

1
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India
2
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

 India
3
Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

 Global
4
Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025