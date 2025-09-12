Assam's Inclusive Tourism Revolution: Sign Language at the Forefront

Assam is taking significant steps toward inclusive tourism by training stakeholders, including hoteliers and tour operators, in Indian sign language. This initiative aims to create a welcoming environment for persons with disabilities, enhancing their travel experiences in the region. The training was conducted during a five-day workshop, culminating in the launch of 'Sign & Serve,' a program dedicated to fostering inclusivity in Assam's travel sector.

Organized by Shishu Sarothi in collaboration with the Tour Operators Association of Assam, and supported by North East Development Finance Corporation Ltd, the workshop has empowered numerous hospitality professionals across the state. By learning sign language, these professionals can better accommodate specially abled travelers, making tourism in Assam more accessible and empathetic.

The initiative is expected to broaden the market reach of Assam's tourism sector, attracting more domestic and international visitors. Its impact will be particularly felt in homestays and rural tourism, where trained families can forge genuine connections with guests, offering them rich cultural experiences. Participants from various regions, including Bodoland, Kaziranga, Majuli, and Guwahati, participated in this groundbreaking workshop.