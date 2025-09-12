Exploring Memory Through Art: Yashwant Deshmukh's Geometric Journey
Yashwant Deshmukh's art exhibition 'Horizons of Memory' at Art Alive Gallery offers a geometric exploration of space and memory. The artist draws inspiration from his childhood in Vidarbha, using abstract forms and minimalism to evoke the concept of home, emphasizing metaphysical qualities of architecture and the sensory depth of space.
Yashwant Deshmukh's exhibition, 'Horizons of Memory,' currently showing at Art Alive Gallery, provides an insightful exploration into the metaphysical domains of space and architecture. The exhibit features Deshmukh's signature geometric forms and abstracted architectural elements, drawing on childhood memories from Vidarbha.
The artworks delve into a realm where visible and invisible worlds converge, using muted visual language to evoke a sense of home. Deshmukh notes his work isn't nostalgic but uses personal memories as reference points, especially reflecting the post-pandemic appreciation for safety and shelter.
The exhibition showcases Deshmukh's focus on minimalism, texture, and tonality, inviting viewers into contemplative spaces. With a meditative visual style, his approach offers a sensory experience that resonates deeply with the viewer, emphasizing the concept of home as a central theme. The exhibition closes on September 30.
