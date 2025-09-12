Left Menu

Exploring Memory Through Art: Yashwant Deshmukh's Geometric Journey

Yashwant Deshmukh's art exhibition 'Horizons of Memory' at Art Alive Gallery offers a geometric exploration of space and memory. The artist draws inspiration from his childhood in Vidarbha, using abstract forms and minimalism to evoke the concept of home, emphasizing metaphysical qualities of architecture and the sensory depth of space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:14 IST
Exploring Memory Through Art: Yashwant Deshmukh's Geometric Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yashwant Deshmukh's exhibition, 'Horizons of Memory,' currently showing at Art Alive Gallery, provides an insightful exploration into the metaphysical domains of space and architecture. The exhibit features Deshmukh's signature geometric forms and abstracted architectural elements, drawing on childhood memories from Vidarbha. 

The artworks delve into a realm where visible and invisible worlds converge, using muted visual language to evoke a sense of home. Deshmukh notes his work isn't nostalgic but uses personal memories as reference points, especially reflecting the post-pandemic appreciation for safety and shelter. 

The exhibition showcases Deshmukh's focus on minimalism, texture, and tonality, inviting viewers into contemplative spaces. With a meditative visual style, his approach offers a sensory experience that resonates deeply with the viewer, emphasizing the concept of home as a central theme. The exhibition closes on September 30. 

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Dispatches National Guard to Curb Crime in Memphis

Trump Dispatches National Guard to Curb Crime in Memphis

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid

Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Hike in Ladli Behna Yojana Aid

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Sebi to overhaul governance framework of stock exchanges by mandating the appointment of two executive directors: Chairman.

Sebi to overhaul governance framework of stock exchanges by mandating the ap...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025