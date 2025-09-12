Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices to Boost Accessibility

The Karnataka government has made a significant move to increase access to cinemas by amending the state's cinema control rules. The revised regulation caps ticket prices at Rs 200 across all theaters, including multiplexes, though taxes are excluded.

This cap is not applicable to multi-screen cinemas offering premium facilities with 75 seats or fewer, providing a distinction for smaller, luxury setups. The amendments follow a period of public consultation, during which stakeholders were invited to submit feedback on the draft rules introduced in July.

The updated rules, part of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, will become effective upon their publication in the Official Gazette, marking a new chapter for cinema-goers in the state.