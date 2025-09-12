Safeguarding India's Manuscript Heritage: A Digital Renaissance

In a bold move to safeguard intellectual property and cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the digitization of India's vast collection of ancient manuscripts.

Addressing the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, Modi highlighted the urgent need to curb intellectual piracy while promoting the nation's rich traditional knowledge system.

With over one million manuscripts already digitized, India leads the charge in preserving its knowledge legacy, collaborating with cultural allies like Thailand, Vietnam, and Mongolia.

