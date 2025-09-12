Safeguarding India's Manuscript Heritage: A Digital Renaissance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of digitizing India's ancient manuscripts to prevent intellectual piracy at the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam. With the support of private organizations, over one million manuscripts are digitized, showcasing India's commitment to its cultural and knowledge legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to safeguard intellectual property and cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the digitization of India's vast collection of ancient manuscripts.
Addressing the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam, Modi highlighted the urgent need to curb intellectual piracy while promoting the nation's rich traditional knowledge system.
With over one million manuscripts already digitized, India leads the charge in preserving its knowledge legacy, collaborating with cultural allies like Thailand, Vietnam, and Mongolia.
