Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika: Echoes of Assam's Cultural Icon

In a significant cultural tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, an iconic figure in Assamese music and literature, during a special event in Guwahati.

The celebration will feature an 18-minute musical tribute by 1,200 artists performing 14 of Hazarika's timeless songs.

The festivities underline Hazarika's enduring impact on generations and coincide with Modi's unveiling of projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in Assam.

