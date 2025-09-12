Left Menu

Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika: Echoes of Assam's Cultural Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in Assam. Hazarika, a significant figure in Assamese music and literature, will be honored through musical performances and commemorative memorabilia. Modi's visit also includes the unveiling of major projects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:32 IST
In a significant cultural tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, an iconic figure in Assamese music and literature, during a special event in Guwahati.

The celebration will feature an 18-minute musical tribute by 1,200 artists performing 14 of Hazarika's timeless songs.

The festivities underline Hazarika's enduring impact on generations and coincide with Modi's unveiling of projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

