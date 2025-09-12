Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Gold-Plating Controversy: Court Orders Immediate Seizure of Records

The Kerala High Court has ordered the immediate seizure of records concerning the gold-plating of Dwarapalaka idols at the Sabarimala temple, citing unanswered questions. This decision follows revelations of unauthorized removal of gold-plated coverings, prompting further scrutiny of past gold-cladding activities and those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:23 IST
Sabarimala Temple Gold-Plating Controversy: Court Orders Immediate Seizure of Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has taken significant action, ordering the immediate seizure of all records related to the gold-plating of 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple. This comes amid concerns of unanswered questions surrounding the unauthorized removal of gold-plated coverings.

A bench consisting of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar made this directive during a court-initiated plea about the unexplained removal of the gold-plated copper coverings without notifying the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala.

The Court has called for the Chief Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) and the Security Officer to secure all documents related to the gold-plating processes from its inception. Furthermore, the involved firm and sponsor have been asked to participate as parties in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium
2
Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

 Global
3
Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

 Nepal
4
SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025