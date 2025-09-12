Sabarimala Temple Gold-Plating Controversy: Court Orders Immediate Seizure of Records
The Kerala High Court has ordered the immediate seizure of records concerning the gold-plating of Dwarapalaka idols at the Sabarimala temple, citing unanswered questions. This decision follows revelations of unauthorized removal of gold-plated coverings, prompting further scrutiny of past gold-cladding activities and those responsible.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has taken significant action, ordering the immediate seizure of all records related to the gold-plating of 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple. This comes amid concerns of unanswered questions surrounding the unauthorized removal of gold-plated coverings.
A bench consisting of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar made this directive during a court-initiated plea about the unexplained removal of the gold-plated copper coverings without notifying the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala.
The Court has called for the Chief Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) and the Security Officer to secure all documents related to the gold-plating processes from its inception. Furthermore, the involved firm and sponsor have been asked to participate as parties in the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Mandates Accessibility for Disabled in Temples
Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's Cultural Pilgrimage to Ram Temple
Bihar's Temples: Guardians of Culture and Tradition
Finance Minister Visits Lord Venkateswara Temple for Spiritual Solace
Bankey Bihari Temple Initiates Sweeping Reforms