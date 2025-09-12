Sabarimala Temple Gold-Plating Controversy: Court Orders Immediate Seizure of Records

The Kerala High Court has taken significant action, ordering the immediate seizure of all records related to the gold-plating of 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple. This comes amid concerns of unanswered questions surrounding the unauthorized removal of gold-plated coverings.

A bench consisting of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar made this directive during a court-initiated plea about the unexplained removal of the gold-plated copper coverings without notifying the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala.

The Court has called for the Chief Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) and the Security Officer to secure all documents related to the gold-plating processes from its inception. Furthermore, the involved firm and sponsor have been asked to participate as parties in the investigation.

