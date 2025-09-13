Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Immersion in Karnataka

A tragic accident during a Ganesha immersion in Karnataka resulted in the death of eight individuals and injured over 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced financial aid for victims' families. Several of the injured remain in critical condition after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow following a tragic incident at a Ganesha immersion in Karnataka. The Saturday event led to eight fatalities and injuries to over 20 individuals.

A truck accident in Hassan district disrupted the religious procession and left at least eight people critically injured, heightening local distress.

In a condolence message on X, Modi pledged financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

