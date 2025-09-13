Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Immersion in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow following a tragic incident at a Ganesha immersion in Karnataka. The Saturday event led to eight fatalities and injuries to over 20 individuals.

A truck accident in Hassan district disrupted the religious procession and left at least eight people critically injured, heightening local distress.

In a condolence message on X, Modi pledged financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.