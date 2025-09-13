In Bournemouth, UK, flags are cropping up in unexpected places, from lampposts to roundabouts, signaling potential national anxieties rather than sheer patriotism. These flags stand as more than simple symbols; they offer psychological solace against a backdrop of increasing societal complexities.

The stark dichotomy that flags create between 'us' and 'them' can offer people a sense of belonging and order, countering feelings of uncertainty. This psychological defense mechanism, known as 'splitting,' simplifies the chaotic world into 'good' and 'bad' categories.

Just as children cling to toys as transitional objects during times of change, flags may serve as adult versions of emotional anchors, reminding communities of stability amid uncertainty. Such symbols bypass rational discourse, rallying individuals emotionally around a shared identity, and reflecting how society handles collective anxieties.

