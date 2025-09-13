Breaking New Ground: Indigenous Voices Rise at TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) showcased an unprecedented number of films by Indigenous filmmakers from Canada this year, marking a significant milestone for the industry. This has been celebrated by artists who assert that Indigenous voices have historically been marginalized in the film scene.

TIFF's sold-out premieres, featuring talents like Bretten Hannam, a L'nu filmmaker, indicate a growing appetite among audiences. Hannam, self-identified as "two-spirit," reflects on the shifting landscape, recalling past pressures to modify Indigenous characters in their work.

With a lineup of two shorts and eight feature films, TIFF's International Programmer Kelly Boutsalis commended the depth of Indigenous cinema. Supported by the Indigenous Screen Office, the festival featured diverse narratives, from Dana Solomon starring in "Blood Lines" to Val Vint's performance in "Levers," celebrating cultural richness and continuity.