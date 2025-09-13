Swimming for Survival: The Lifesaving Legacy of Yamuna Bazaar
In the heart of Yamuna Bazaar, the river is more than a serene backdrop; it is a formidable force teaching children a vital life skill: swimming. For generations, families have viewed swimming not as a sport but as a survival necessity to navigate the river's unpredictable hazards.
Ghanshyam, a seasoned resident, shared with PTI that during recent floods, children were often the first to notice people in distress, a testament to their early training. 'Our fathers taught us how to swim, and now we teach our children. It's not commercial; it's survival,' he emphasized.
The community's spirit of service is embodied by organizations like the Rescue Boat Club, which, along with local residents, have successfully rescued over 2,000 individuals this flood season. For the Yamuna Bazaar community, swimming is an inherited shield against tragedy, a legacy of life-saving skills.
