Left Menu

Swimming for Survival: The Lifesaving Legacy of Yamuna Bazaar

In the Yamuna Bazaar area, swimming is not merely a sport but a crucial survival skill. Passed down through generations, families teach their children to swim, preparing them to face the river's unpredictable dangers. The community treats this skill as an act of service, a way to protect and save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:17 IST
Swimming for Survival: The Lifesaving Legacy of Yamuna Bazaar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Yamuna Bazaar, the river is more than a serene backdrop; it is a formidable force teaching children a vital life skill: swimming. For generations, families have viewed swimming not as a sport but as a survival necessity to navigate the river's unpredictable hazards.

Ghanshyam, a seasoned resident, shared with PTI that during recent floods, children were often the first to notice people in distress, a testament to their early training. 'Our fathers taught us how to swim, and now we teach our children. It's not commercial; it's survival,' he emphasized.

The community's spirit of service is embodied by organizations like the Rescue Boat Club, which, along with local residents, have successfully rescued over 2,000 individuals this flood season. For the Yamuna Bazaar community, swimming is an inherited shield against tragedy, a legacy of life-saving skills.

TRENDING

1
NWR Railway's Ticket Checking Drive Nets 544 Offenders

NWR Railway's Ticket Checking Drive Nets 544 Offenders

 India
2
Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

 India
3
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
4
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025