Fractured Wings: A Journey Through India's IAS Dream
Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird, by H P Kumar, explores the journey of an IAS couple against the backdrop of Indian public service challenges. It asks critical questions on ethics, aspirations, and societal impact of the IAS pursuit, offering alternative employment models and championing a morally disciplined society.
- Country:
- India
In a landscape marked by aspirations and constraints, a new book, Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird by H P Kumar, provides an insightful exploration of the Indian Administrative Service. The book dissects the challenging environment faced by an idealistic IAS couple, Satyanand and Mira, as they serve the nation.
Focusing on the immense personal and societal stakes of chasing the IAS dream, the narrative raises pivotal questions about ethics and morality as fundamental components of a thriving society. Kumar's extensive experience in finance, governance, and public service lends a credible voice to the debate.
The book was launched by former Chief Justice of J&K High Court M M Kumar. It also proposes diverse employment models to leverage young talent, urging society to reflect on the broader impacts of current systems on youths spending years aspiring for limited IAS roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
