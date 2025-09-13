New Delhi Declaration: Illuminating India's Manuscript Heritage

The New Delhi Declaration, embraced during the Gyan Bharatam global conference, underscores a pivotal mission to preserve and digitize vast collections of India's ancient manuscripts.

Experts convened at Vigyan Bhawan, initiated by the Ministry of Culture, resolved to repatriate original works and ensure digital access for researchers worldwide.

This significant initiative connects past wisdom with future innovation, pledging the integration of India's cultural and intellectual manuscript wealth into the global domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)