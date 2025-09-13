New Delhi Declaration: Illuminating India's Manuscript Heritage
The New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the Gyan Bharatam conference, emphasizes the preservation and digitization of India's rich manuscript heritage. It calls for repatriating original works, creating global access, and nurturing cultural unity. The declaration represents a commitment to protecting manuscripts as vital to India's civilizational identity.
- India
The New Delhi Declaration, embraced during the Gyan Bharatam global conference, underscores a pivotal mission to preserve and digitize vast collections of India's ancient manuscripts.
Experts convened at Vigyan Bhawan, initiated by the Ministry of Culture, resolved to repatriate original works and ensure digital access for researchers worldwide.
This significant initiative connects past wisdom with future innovation, pledging the integration of India's cultural and intellectual manuscript wealth into the global domain.
