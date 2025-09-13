Left Menu

New Delhi Declaration: Illuminating India's Manuscript Heritage

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the Gyan Bharatam conference, emphasizes the preservation and digitization of India's rich manuscript heritage. It calls for repatriating original works, creating global access, and nurturing cultural unity. The declaration represents a commitment to protecting manuscripts as vital to India's civilizational identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:17 IST
New Delhi Declaration: Illuminating India's Manuscript Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Declaration, embraced during the Gyan Bharatam global conference, underscores a pivotal mission to preserve and digitize vast collections of India's ancient manuscripts.

Experts convened at Vigyan Bhawan, initiated by the Ministry of Culture, resolved to repatriate original works and ensure digital access for researchers worldwide.

This significant initiative connects past wisdom with future innovation, pledging the integration of India's cultural and intellectual manuscript wealth into the global domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

 Global
2
SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

 India
3
Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

Widow Calls for Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match After Terror Attack

 India
4
Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

Navigating the Delicate Balance: Maternal Autonomy vs. Foetal Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025