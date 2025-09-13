Call for Balanced Crackers Ban in Delhi: Respect Tradition, Protect Environment

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, urged for a balanced approach to the firecracker ban during Diwali, emphasizing the need to respect cultural traditions while safeguarding the environment. Speaking to reporters, Sirsa stressed that Diwali is not merely a religious festival but an emotional occasion for millions.

Highlighting the nationwide practice of celebrating with fireworks, Sirsa argued that a complete ban in the capital alone would be unfair, as Delhiites are aware of the health and environmental concerns involved. He called upon the Supreme Court to find a solution that allows for safe celebrations.

Describing a total ban as potentially oppressive, Sirsa appealed for a ruling that respects citizens' religious and cultural rights, while promoting sustainable practices. The Supreme Court, hearing pleas on firecracker regulation, questioned the selective ban and its implications for clean air rights.

