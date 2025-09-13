Left Menu

Call for Balanced Crackers Ban in Delhi: Respect Tradition, Protect Environment

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa advocates for a balanced firecracker ban during Diwali in the capital. Emphasizing Diwali's cultural significance, he urges the Supreme Court to allow celebrations while ensuring environmental safety. A complete ban could oppress religious rights, he argues, advocating for a sustainable, sensible approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:47 IST
Call for Balanced Crackers Ban in Delhi: Respect Tradition, Protect Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, urged for a balanced approach to the firecracker ban during Diwali, emphasizing the need to respect cultural traditions while safeguarding the environment. Speaking to reporters, Sirsa stressed that Diwali is not merely a religious festival but an emotional occasion for millions.

Highlighting the nationwide practice of celebrating with fireworks, Sirsa argued that a complete ban in the capital alone would be unfair, as Delhiites are aware of the health and environmental concerns involved. He called upon the Supreme Court to find a solution that allows for safe celebrations.

Describing a total ban as potentially oppressive, Sirsa appealed for a ruling that respects citizens' religious and cultural rights, while promoting sustainable practices. The Supreme Court, hearing pleas on firecracker regulation, questioned the selective ban and its implications for clean air rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

 India
2
Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

 India
3
Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Congress Leader's Family

Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Congress Leader's Family

 India
4
Empowering Health: Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Campaign Launched

Empowering Health: Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Campaign Launched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025