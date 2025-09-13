Honoring a Legacy: Modi's Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika
During Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending. Sarma highlighted Hazarika's contribution to music and cinema, emphasizing his role in promoting social responsibility and nationalism through art. Modi's presence was seen as healing past disappointments.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the birth anniversary celebrations of legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika. The event marked a significant recognition of the late maestro's contributions to music, cinema, and social equality.
Sarma highlighted Hazarika's vision of an equal society conveyed through his artistic works, emphasizing the social responsibility intertwined with musical entertainment. He recalled the disappointment felt in Assam at the absence of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Hazarika's funeral in 2011, expressing how Modi's presence now helps mend old wounds.
Hazarika's profound influence on Indian arts, including his role in getting the 'Satriya' dance recognized as classical, was celebrated. The chief minister also acknowledged the central government for honoring Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna and other national recognitions, underscoring the pride his legacy brings to Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Set to Become Green Energy Hub with Rs 12,000-Crore Projects
Honoured to be part of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations in Assam, his songs unite India: PM in Guwahati.
Modi's Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika Heals Old Wounds in Assam
By being present at Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebration, PM has shown respect to him; Assam will not forget this gesture: Himanta.
I promote Assamese 'gamosa' on every occasion, urge people of Assam to be vocal for local: PM in Guwahati.