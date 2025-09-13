Left Menu

Revitalizing Kolkata's Historic Ghats: A New Cultural Renaissance

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has initiated a collaborative project to revitalize the city's historic Hooghly river ghats. Corporate partners like Adani Ports, GRSE, and others are collaborating on the redesign, aiming to respect cultural heritage while enhancing recreational and tourism potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata convened a crucial meeting on Saturday to spearhead the comprehensive revitalization of the city's historic ghats along the Hooghly river. The gathering, led by SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, included stakeholders such as Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, civic authorities, and corporate partners.

In a significant move, Adani Ports has put forward a proposal to enhance the riverfront stretch between Kumartuli and Champatala ghats. Concurrently, GRSE has taken charge of Bagbazar Mayer Ghat and Surinam Ghat's improvement, while PS Group will transform Nimtala immersion ghat. IHCL aims to adaptively reuse Chotelal Ghat for recreation, and TNS Logi Park plans to develop Daighat in south Kolkata.

SMPK has successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding with these organizations, marking the design phase of these ambitious projects. Emphasizing collaboration, SMPK Chairman Raman stated that this initiative seeks to honor heritage and inclusivity while creating spaces that attract both residents and visitors. Kolkata Police Commissioner Verma stressed the cultural significance of the ghats and called for careful planning prioritizing public safety. The discussion also focused on maximizing the social, cultural, and tourism potential of this riverfront development.

