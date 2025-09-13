Revitalizing Kolkata's Historic Ghats: A New Cultural Renaissance

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata convened a crucial meeting on Saturday to spearhead the comprehensive revitalization of the city's historic ghats along the Hooghly river. The gathering, led by SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, included stakeholders such as Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, civic authorities, and corporate partners.

In a significant move, Adani Ports has put forward a proposal to enhance the riverfront stretch between Kumartuli and Champatala ghats. Concurrently, GRSE has taken charge of Bagbazar Mayer Ghat and Surinam Ghat's improvement, while PS Group will transform Nimtala immersion ghat. IHCL aims to adaptively reuse Chotelal Ghat for recreation, and TNS Logi Park plans to develop Daighat in south Kolkata.

SMPK has successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding with these organizations, marking the design phase of these ambitious projects. Emphasizing collaboration, SMPK Chairman Raman stated that this initiative seeks to honor heritage and inclusivity while creating spaces that attract both residents and visitors. Kolkata Police Commissioner Verma stressed the cultural significance of the ghats and called for careful planning prioritizing public safety. The discussion also focused on maximizing the social, cultural, and tourism potential of this riverfront development.