Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Emphasizes Linguistic Harmony on Hindi Diwas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked Hindi Diwas by celebrating linguistic diversity and highlighting her government's initiatives for Hindi-speaking residents. She noted efforts such as recognizing Hindi in areas with significant speakers, and establishing educational institutions and social security measures for the Hindi-speaking community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:27 IST
Mamata Banerjee Emphasizes Linguistic Harmony on Hindi Diwas
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm greetings on Hindi Diwas, reaffirming her government's commitment to linguistic diversity. In a message, she emphasized the recognition of Hindi as an official language in areas with significant Hindi-speaking populations, starting from 2011.

Banerjee highlighted her administration's numerous initiatives aimed at the welfare of Hindi-speaking residents, which include the establishment of a Hindi Academy, setting up a Hindi University in Howrah, and introducing Hindi-medium colleges and postgraduate courses in various regions.

Furthermore, she detailed the availability of higher secondary and secondary exam papers in Hindi and the expansion of social security schemes for Hindi-speaking workers in the unorganized sector. Hindi Diwas, observed annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

Tragedy Strikes: Sikkim Panchayat President Killed in Landslide

 India
2
High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

High-Stakes Trade Talks in Madrid: U.S.-China Relations at Crossroads

 Global
3
Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

Dreams Deferred: Students Stranded by US Travel Ban Explore New Horizons

 Global
4
Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

Jovic Sets Up Exciting Showdown with Arango at Guadalajara Open

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025