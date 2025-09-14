Mamata Banerjee Emphasizes Linguistic Harmony on Hindi Diwas
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked Hindi Diwas by celebrating linguistic diversity and highlighting her government's initiatives for Hindi-speaking residents. She noted efforts such as recognizing Hindi in areas with significant speakers, and establishing educational institutions and social security measures for the Hindi-speaking community.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm greetings on Hindi Diwas, reaffirming her government's commitment to linguistic diversity. In a message, she emphasized the recognition of Hindi as an official language in areas with significant Hindi-speaking populations, starting from 2011.
Banerjee highlighted her administration's numerous initiatives aimed at the welfare of Hindi-speaking residents, which include the establishment of a Hindi Academy, setting up a Hindi University in Howrah, and introducing Hindi-medium colleges and postgraduate courses in various regions.
Furthermore, she detailed the availability of higher secondary and secondary exam papers in Hindi and the expansion of social security schemes for Hindi-speaking workers in the unorganized sector. Hindi Diwas, observed annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages.
