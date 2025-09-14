Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Champions Indian Languages on Hindi Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed wishes for Hindi Diwas, encouraging Indians to honor and enrich all native languages. He highlighted Hindi as a cultural pillar and urged the nation to transfer this linguistic heritage to future generations. Modi acknowledged the growing global recognition of Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 12:11 IST
Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on Hindi Diwas, urging citizens to uphold and enhance the richness of all Indian languages. He emphasized the significance of passing these linguistic treasures to future generations.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14, commemorating the day Hindi was established as the official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Modi remarked on the growing international respect for Hindi, labeling it as a source of pride and a cultural heritage that reflects Indian identity. His statement inspired Indians to cherish and advance their native tongues.

