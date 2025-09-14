Left Menu

Rangeela: A Revolutionary Tale of Dreams and Contrasts

Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Rangeela' transformed Hindi cinema with its authentic depiction of Mumbai's chawls over exotic locales, focusing on the dreams and struggles of ordinary people. Released in 1995, the cult classic, which starred Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a re-release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:30 IST
Rangeela: A Revolutionary Tale of Dreams and Contrasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The film 'Rangeela', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, marked a significant shift in Bollywood by portraying the authentic essence of Mumbai through its chawls and streets, rather than exotic locations, as was the norm in romantic films of the time.

Varma was inspired by the stark contrast between the rich and poor living side by side in Mumbai, a theme he carried into his next project, the gangster drama 'Satya'. 'Rangeela', which became a major hit upon its release in 1995, turns 30 this year and is set for a theatrical re-release.

The film tells the story of Mili, a background dancer dreaming of Bollywood success, caught in a love triangle. Varma's keen eye for realism, coupled with AR Rahman's debut Hindi cinema soundtrack, made 'Rangeela' a musical masterpiece and a cultural phenomenon.

TRENDING

1
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
3
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
4
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025