Rangeela: A Revolutionary Tale of Dreams and Contrasts

The film 'Rangeela', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, marked a significant shift in Bollywood by portraying the authentic essence of Mumbai through its chawls and streets, rather than exotic locations, as was the norm in romantic films of the time.

Varma was inspired by the stark contrast between the rich and poor living side by side in Mumbai, a theme he carried into his next project, the gangster drama 'Satya'. 'Rangeela', which became a major hit upon its release in 1995, turns 30 this year and is set for a theatrical re-release.

The film tells the story of Mili, a background dancer dreaming of Bollywood success, caught in a love triangle. Varma's keen eye for realism, coupled with AR Rahman's debut Hindi cinema soundtrack, made 'Rangeela' a musical masterpiece and a cultural phenomenon.