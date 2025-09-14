Amit Shah Advocates for Hindi's Expansion: No Conflict with Other Languages

In an assertive speech during the 5th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for Hindi to extend beyond its current scope and become integral to sectors like science, technology, judiciary, and law enforcement. Highlighting the harmonious coexistence of Gujarati and Hindi in Gujarat, Shah dismissed any notion of conflict between Hindi and other Indian languages.

Shah stressed the importance of preserving native languages, urging parents to engage with their children in mother tongues to enhance cognitive development. He acknowledged contributions from historical figures like Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Gandhi in promoting Hindi as a unifying language across the nation.

Promoting technological initiatives, Shah mentioned the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bolstering local languages, through projects like the Bhartiya Bhasha Anubhag and the Bahubhashi Anuvad Sarthi. He expressed confidence in Hindi Shabd Sindhu becoming the world's largest dictionary by 2029, thus making Hindi a more inclusive and adaptable language.

(With inputs from agencies.)