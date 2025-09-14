Left Menu

Jaismine Lamboria: Punching Through Challenges to World Championship Glory

Jaismine Lamboria, overcoming setbacks from missed medals to early Olympic exits, has crafted her success through grit and determination. Inspired by Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, Jaismine conquered mental and strategic challenges, turning defeats into lessons. Her shift towards aggression and mental fortitude has led her to become a world champion.

Jaismine Lamboria's journey to becoming a world champion is a story of resilience and transformation. After narrowly missing a medal at the 2022 World Championship, Jaismine faced more setbacks in the following year, faltering at the quarterfinals in major competitions. Yet, these defeats became her stepping stones to success.

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Jaismine understood the necessity of honing not just her skills and stamina but also her mental fortitude. Guided by psychologist Vickrant Mahajan, she developed the mental resilience critical to her sport. Her break into the featherweight division came unexpectedly, and though she faced early elimination in Paris, her fighting spirit remained unshaken.

Backed by a family legacy in boxing and inspired by Sakshi Malik's Olympic medal, Jaismine refined her approach at the Army Sports Institute. Embracing a more aggressive style paired with strategic precision, she shifted from a defensive boxer to an assertive force in the ring. Her transformation culminated in multiple gold medals this year, illustrating that hard work and strategic aggression pay off. Jaismine stands today as the third Indian woman to win a world title outside India, marking her place in boxing history.

