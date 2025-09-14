Left Menu

Mechanical Elephants Revolutionize Temple Rituals

PETA India and cricketer KL Rahul donated a mechanical elephant to a Kerala temple, promoting cruelty-free rituals. Named Padmanabhapuram Padmanabhan, this is the 13th mechanical elephant by PETA India, encouraging other temples to adopt this innovation to ensure safety for both devotees and elephants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:22 IST
Mechanical Elephants Revolutionize Temple Rituals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move towards cruelty-free temple rituals, national cricketer KL Rahul, in collaboration with PETA India, proudly unveiled a life-size mechanical elephant named Padmanabhapuram Padmanabhan at a Lord Vishnu temple in Kerala.

On the auspicious occasion of Sree Krishna Jayanti, the mechanical marvel was dedicated to Sree Padmanabhapuram Mahavishnu Kheeram, marking a major milestone in the temple's commitment to ceasing the use of live elephants.

Reflecting on the donation, Rahul emphasized the harmonious blending of devotion, innovation, and compassion, urging other temples to consider this safe, cruelty-free alternative in the wake of increasing incidents involving captive elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

 United Kingdom
3
Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

 India
4
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025