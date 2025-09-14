Mechanical Elephants Revolutionize Temple Rituals

In a pioneering move towards cruelty-free temple rituals, national cricketer KL Rahul, in collaboration with PETA India, proudly unveiled a life-size mechanical elephant named Padmanabhapuram Padmanabhan at a Lord Vishnu temple in Kerala.

On the auspicious occasion of Sree Krishna Jayanti, the mechanical marvel was dedicated to Sree Padmanabhapuram Mahavishnu Kheeram, marking a major milestone in the temple's commitment to ceasing the use of live elephants.

Reflecting on the donation, Rahul emphasized the harmonious blending of devotion, innovation, and compassion, urging other temples to consider this safe, cruelty-free alternative in the wake of increasing incidents involving captive elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)