Gen-Z Protests: A Turning Point for Nepal

Nepalese doctors at a dental convention in India highlighted the transformative impact of Gen-Z protests in Nepal. Despite initial safety concerns due to violence, the event saw attendance, emphasizing the protests' role in challenging corruption and paving the way for governmental change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepalese doctors, participating in a dental convention in Gorakhpur, India, have credited Gen-Z protests in their country as both necessary and transformative. The protest's initial violence almost deterred them from attending the event, which concluded on Sunday, but improved conditions allowed their eventual participation.

Professor Hemant Kumar Halwai, a notable guest speaker, shared his concerns, noting that the situation had escalated to curfews due to violence. Initially uncertain about attending, he and others managed to travel when calm was restored, though student attendance dwindled from the expected 40-50 to a mere six due to safety concerns.

Dr. Rajan Kumar Das emphasized the protests' impact, citing long-standing corruption as a target of the movement, which brings hope for change despite the violence that occurred. Dr. Shrijana Thapa Ghahi echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism for the future and signifying a pivotal shift in governance.

