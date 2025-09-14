Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Reflects on New Challenges Amid Birthday Celebrations

Pope Leo XIV, marking his 70th birthday, reflects on the challenges and steep learning curve of his papacy. In an interview, he discusses global income disparities and his admiration for Latin American church values. Celebrations at the Vatican included traditional dances and international well-wishes.

Pope
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his 70th birthday with reflections on the demanding role of pontiff, noting the steep learning curve he has faced. In a recent interview, he described some aspects of the position as akin to 'jumping in on the deep end of the pool very quickly.'

Discussing global issues, Leo expressed concern over widening income disparities, citing Elon Musk's potential trillionaire status as a signal of troublesome societal values. He shared his dual appreciation for the American and Latin American churches, drawing on his missionary experience in Peru and his American upbringing.

The Vatican marked his birthday with jubilant celebrations, including traditional Peruvian dances and multilingual banners in St. Peter's Square. The festivities were infused with birthday wishes from the faithful, acknowledging the weighty responsibilities on Leo's shoulders as a young pope during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

