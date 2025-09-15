Backlash Over Controversial Comments by Fox & Friends Host

Brian Kilmeade, a co-host of the conservative talk show Fox & Friends, has faced a barrage of criticism after suggesting that homeless individuals with mental illnesses should receive lethal injections. Kilmeade's comments came during a segment on the murder of a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina.

The remark came as part of a discussion where his co-host, Lawrence Jones, stated that mentally ill homeless individuals should accept treatment programs or be incarcerated. Kilmeade added, "Or, involuntary lethal injection - or something. Just kill them." His statement has since been widely condemned.

Kilmeade, acknowledging the backlash, issued an on-air apology, describing his remark as "extremely callous." He further noted that not all mentally ill homeless individuals are dangerous and emphasized the importance of empathy and compassion for those in such unfortunate circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)