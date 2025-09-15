Left Menu

Backlash Over Controversial Comments by Fox & Friends Host

Brian Kilmeade, co-host of Fox & Friends, apologized for suggesting lethal injections for homeless mentally ill individuals. The comment, made during a segment about a murder case in North Carolina, was met with heavy criticism. Kilmeade acknowledged his remarks were 'extremely callous' and emphasized the need for empathy.

Updated: 15-09-2025 01:07 IST
Brian Kilmeade, a co-host of the conservative talk show Fox & Friends, has faced a barrage of criticism after suggesting that homeless individuals with mental illnesses should receive lethal injections. Kilmeade's comments came during a segment on the murder of a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina.

The remark came as part of a discussion where his co-host, Lawrence Jones, stated that mentally ill homeless individuals should accept treatment programs or be incarcerated. Kilmeade added, "Or, involuntary lethal injection - or something. Just kill them." His statement has since been widely condemned.

Kilmeade, acknowledging the backlash, issued an on-air apology, describing his remark as "extremely callous." He further noted that not all mentally ill homeless individuals are dangerous and emphasized the importance of empathy and compassion for those in such unfortunate circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

