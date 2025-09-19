Beyond Uniforms: Exploring India with the Armed Forces

In an inspiring address to a group of students, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan urged youngsters to look beyond their mobile screens and consider a life in the armed forces. Speaking at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, he emphasized the unparalleled experiences and adventures that come with donning the uniform.

General Chauhan painted vivid pictures of exploring India's rich geography and diverse cultures, from the remote village of Lungwa in Nagaland to the easternmost point at Dong in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the unique perspectives available only to those in the military.

He reiterated the army's vital role in shaping India's spirit, underscoring the mutual respect shared between the military and the nation. 'In the force, we train to truly know India, its people and its soul. To truly understand our country, wear the uniform,' he remarked.

