Beyond Uniforms: Exploring India with the Armed Forces
General Anil Chauhan encourages students to step beyond digital screens, urging them to join the armed forces for unmatched experiences only military life offers. He highlights the exploration of India's diverse geography and cultures, emphasizing a life of purpose and discipline within the forces.
- Country:
- India
In an inspiring address to a group of students, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan urged youngsters to look beyond their mobile screens and consider a life in the armed forces. Speaking at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, he emphasized the unparalleled experiences and adventures that come with donning the uniform.
General Chauhan painted vivid pictures of exploring India's rich geography and diverse cultures, from the remote village of Lungwa in Nagaland to the easternmost point at Dong in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the unique perspectives available only to those in the military.
He reiterated the army's vital role in shaping India's spirit, underscoring the mutual respect shared between the military and the nation. 'In the force, we train to truly know India, its people and its soul. To truly understand our country, wear the uniform,' he remarked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating 60 Years: Northeast India Festival Unites Cultures in Singapore
Delhi's MCD Empowers Students with Direct Bank Transfers for Education Essentials
Punjab Boosts Overseas Education Opportunities for Low-Income Students
Punjab Government Revolutionizes Education Opportunities for Marginalized Students
Scindia Interacts with NE-SPARKS Students After ISRO Visit, Inspires Young Minds