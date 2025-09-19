Left Menu

Sylvi Time Carnival 2025: Celebrating a Legacy of Indian Luxury Watches

Sylvi, the luxury watch brand from India, announces the Sylvi Time Carnival, a three-day sale event running from September 28–30, 2025, offering discounts, giveaways, and exclusive packaging. The event celebrates Sylvi's decade-long journey of redefining affordable luxury watches in India, showcasing their innovation and sustainability efforts.

Updated: 19-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:30 IST
Sylvi, India's premier luxury watch brand, is set to launch the Sylvi Time Carnival in September 2025. Over three days, from 28th to 30th, Sylvi will offer substantial discounts, exclusive giveaways, and specially crafted anniversary packaging. This event marks a decade of Sylvi's impact on redefining value luxury watches in India.

The Sylvi Time Carnival isn't merely a discount event. It represents Sylvi's gratitude towards millions of Indians who embraced the brand's bold designs and emotional storytelling wrapped around every tick. Reflecting the spirit of Surat's entrepreneurship, the Carnival underscores Sylvi's commitment to merging style with cultural significance.

Shoppers will have opportunities to avail of flat discounts across watch collections, participate in giveaways, and enjoy unique anniversary packaging with each order. New and loyal customers alike are appreciated as the Carnival extends beyond transaction to forge lasting relationships, encapsulating Indian innovation and sustainability.

