Vindication for BAPS: U.S. Justice Department Closes Temple Investigation
The U.S. Justice Department has closed an investigation into BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha over worker exploitation allegations. The 2021 lawsuit by Indian workers claimed labor and human trafficking violations during the construction of a New Jersey temple. BAPS praised the decision, highlighting community contributions and challenging the unverified allegations.
The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) has been cleared by the U.S. Justice Department of allegations relating to worker exploitation at the New Jersey Swaminarayan temple. Investigations began following a 2021 lawsuit claiming labor violations and trafficking.
In a statement, BAPS expressed relief at the decision's affirmation of their integrity and community values. The temple, said to symbolize love, service, and peace, was a product of extensive volunteer effort from the Hindu community.
The Coalition of Hindus of North America welcomed the closure, lamenting the reputational damage from the unproven accusations. They urged accountability for those who targeted the Hindu community through what they termed as a campaign of calumny.
