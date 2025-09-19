Left Menu

Vindication for BAPS: U.S. Justice Department Closes Temple Investigation

The U.S. Justice Department has closed an investigation into BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha over worker exploitation allegations. The 2021 lawsuit by Indian workers claimed labor and human trafficking violations during the construction of a New Jersey temple. BAPS praised the decision, highlighting community contributions and challenging the unverified allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:39 IST
Vindication for BAPS: U.S. Justice Department Closes Temple Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) has been cleared by the U.S. Justice Department of allegations relating to worker exploitation at the New Jersey Swaminarayan temple. Investigations began following a 2021 lawsuit claiming labor violations and trafficking.

In a statement, BAPS expressed relief at the decision's affirmation of their integrity and community values. The temple, said to symbolize love, service, and peace, was a product of extensive volunteer effort from the Hindu community.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America welcomed the closure, lamenting the reputational damage from the unproven accusations. They urged accountability for those who targeted the Hindu community through what they termed as a campaign of calumny.

TRENDING

1
Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal

Korean Government Tackles U.S. Visa Challenges for $350 Billion Deal

 South Korea
2
Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilities

Fast Patrol Vessel 'Adamya' Bolsters Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Capabilit...

 India
3
Supreme Court Endorses New AIFF Constitution Reform

Supreme Court Endorses New AIFF Constitution Reform

 India
4
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025