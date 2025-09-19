Ensuring a Safe and Joyful Durga Puja in West Bengal
West Bengal is bolstering security measures for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. Police personnel, Home Guards, NCC cadets, and volunteers will manage crowds and logistics. Key areas like Kolkata and Ranaghat are under focus, and security plans extend beyond Durga Puja to post-celebration carnivals.
West Bengal is gearing up for the Durga Puja celebrations with elaborate security arrangements, a senior police officer revealed on Friday.
Starting from Mahalaya, high-density areas in Kolkata and its suburbs will be under watch, with extensive police deployment planned.
Home Guards, NCC cadets, and local volunteers will aid in crowd management and logistic operations.
Different districts will see between 10,000 to 15,000 police personnel on duty, and departments are ready to tackle traffic and emergencies swiftly.
Ranaghat's Aabhijan Sangha will introduce one of the state's largest Durga idols, attracting significant footfall alongside traditional hotspots.
Security measures extend to post-Durga Puja carnivals, with increased attention in district headquarters, including Kolkata.
The police aim to ensure the safety of visitors during Bengal's significant festival, offering a safe and joyful experience from September 27 to October 2.
