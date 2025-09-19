Tragic Loss: Music Icon Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore

In a profound loss to the music world, renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died in Singapore. According to Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Garg was swimming without a life jacket at the time of the accident, despite life guards advising otherwise.

The singer was part of a group of 18 during a yacht outing when he was found floating in the water. Immediate CPR was administered before he was rushed to the Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Singapore authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

Zubeen Garg's body is expected to be brought back to Assam, with plans for public tributes at Sarusajai Stadium. The Assam state government is coordinating with national authorities to ensure a transparent inquiry and dignified last rites fitting for the iconic musician.

