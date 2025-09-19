Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Music Icon Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that beloved singer Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore while swimming without a life jacket. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, and his mortal remains are expected to return to Assam for public mourning and last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:20 IST
Tragic Loss: Music Icon Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a profound loss to the music world, renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has died in Singapore. According to Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Garg was swimming without a life jacket at the time of the accident, despite life guards advising otherwise.

The singer was part of a group of 18 during a yacht outing when he was found floating in the water. Immediate CPR was administered before he was rushed to the Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Singapore authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

Zubeen Garg's body is expected to be brought back to Assam, with plans for public tributes at Sarusajai Stadium. The Assam state government is coordinating with national authorities to ensure a transparent inquiry and dignified last rites fitting for the iconic musician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan High Court Demands Immediate Municipality Elections

Rajasthan High Court Demands Immediate Municipality Elections

 India
2
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

 India
3
Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmeda...

 India
4
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025