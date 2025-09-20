Nalanda Literature Festival 2025: A Cultural Renaissance in the Heart of Bihar

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has unveiled the Nalanda Literature Festival (NLF) 2025 in Mumbai, heralding it as a monumental cultural event. The announcement was made with singer Kailash Kher and actor Akhilendra Mishra in attendance among other dignitaries.

The festival is slated to take place at Rajgir, Bihar, from December 21-25, 2025, and aims to commemorate India's rich literary heritage and the synthesis of legacy, language, and literature. Sinha emphasized the festival's significance as a cultural renaissance, spotlighting India's literary, linguistic, and artistic prowess.

Festival director Ganga Kumar elaborated on the festival's mission to reignite the intellectual spirit of Nalanda, aiming to inspire future generations by blending tradition and modernity. The Nalanda Literature Development Programme was also introduced, promising a series of events to foster dialogue and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)