Left Menu

Nalanda Literature Festival 2025: A Cultural Renaissance in the Heart of Bihar

Shatrughan Sinha announces the 2025 Nalanda Literature Festival in Mumbai. The festival, celebrating Indian literary and cultural excellence, will take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from December 21-25, 2025. Highlights include the Nalanda Literature Development Programme and the launch of the NLF website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:42 IST
Nalanda Literature Festival 2025: A Cultural Renaissance in the Heart of Bihar
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has unveiled the Nalanda Literature Festival (NLF) 2025 in Mumbai, heralding it as a monumental cultural event. The announcement was made with singer Kailash Kher and actor Akhilendra Mishra in attendance among other dignitaries.

The festival is slated to take place at Rajgir, Bihar, from December 21-25, 2025, and aims to commemorate India's rich literary heritage and the synthesis of legacy, language, and literature. Sinha emphasized the festival's significance as a cultural renaissance, spotlighting India's literary, linguistic, and artistic prowess.

Festival director Ganga Kumar elaborated on the festival's mission to reignite the intellectual spirit of Nalanda, aiming to inspire future generations by blending tradition and modernity. The Nalanda Literature Development Programme was also introduced, promising a series of events to foster dialogue and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
2
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
3
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
4
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025