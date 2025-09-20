Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Mamata Banerjee's Call to Respect Bengal's Culture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized unity in diversity, addressing alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants. During Sribhumi Durga Puja inauguration, she urged respect for all languages and cultures, highlighting Bengal's spirit. Banerjee also inaugurated several Durga Pujas, promoting peace and prosperity through cultural celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:29 IST
Unity in Diversity: Mamata Banerjee's Call to Respect Bengal's Culture
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has underscored the significance of unity in diversity amidst reports of harassment faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers in some Indian states.

Speaking at the inauguration of Sribhumi Durga Puja in Kolkata, Banerjee highlighted the importance of mutual respect for languages and cultures, noting that different communities celebrate Durga Puja together in Bengal, embodying a unique spirit of unity.

Banerjee called for the respect of the Bengali language and discouraged divisive actions, urging the nation to remain united. She also inaugurated several other Durga Pujas, emphasizing the cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO and hoped for a prosperous, rain-free festival season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

