Vietnam Triumphs at Revived Intervision Song Contest Amid Drama

Vietnam won the Intervision song contest hosted by Russia after the Australian-U.S. participant dropped out due to political pressure. The event featured contestants from 23 countries, with Kyrgyzstan and Qatar following Vietnam. The show aimed at promoting 'traditional family values' was broadcast to over 4 billion people.

In a stunning turn of events, Vietnam claimed victory at the Russian-hosted Intervision song contest, which concluded in the early hours of Sunday morning. The event made headlines after an Australian-born U.S. participant withdrew last minute, reportedly due to political pressure, according to Russian organizers.

Reviving the Soviet-era tradition, the contest showcased performers from 23 countries, including China, India, and Brazil, emphasizing 'traditional family values.' Vietnam emerged the winner, with Kyrgyzstan and Qatar securing second and third places, respectively.

The show, broadcast live on Russian TV and online, featured international presenters and was viewed by over 4 billion people worldwide. President Vladimir Putin opened the final with a hopeful video message, amidst claims that Saudi Arabia will host the competition next year.

