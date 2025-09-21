Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru: A Call for Unity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, celebrating his transformative role in eradicating casteism and superstitions. Vijayan emphasized continuing Guru's legacy by fostering equality and brotherhood in Kerala. Guru's teachings remain pivotal in combating caste discrimination and communal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:26 IST
On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to the influential social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, commemorating his Samadhi day. Vijayan highlighted the spiritual leader's pivotal role in advocating for equality and justice in society.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the Chief Minister lauded Sree Narayana Guru's visionary leadership amidst rampant casteism and superstitions, crediting him for laying the groundwork for a modern, inclusive Kerala.

Vijayan urged citizens to draw inspiration from the Guru's teachings in combating caste discrimination and communal rifts, aiming to transform Kerala into a model of unity and brotherhood free from caste and religious biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

