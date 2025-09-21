Honoring the Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru: A Call for Unity

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to the influential social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, commemorating his Samadhi day. Vijayan highlighted the spiritual leader's pivotal role in advocating for equality and justice in society.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the Chief Minister lauded Sree Narayana Guru's visionary leadership amidst rampant casteism and superstitions, crediting him for laying the groundwork for a modern, inclusive Kerala.

Vijayan urged citizens to draw inspiration from the Guru's teachings in combating caste discrimination and communal rifts, aiming to transform Kerala into a model of unity and brotherhood free from caste and religious biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)