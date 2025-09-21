Left Menu

Assam Pays Tribute: Zubeen Garg's Farewell Preparations

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects proposed cremation site for late singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur. The final decision will be made with Garg's family. Garg, who passed away in Singapore, will be honored at a venue selected by the family. Options include Guwahati suburbs for accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:20 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a proposed cremation site in Sonapur on Sunday, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to oversee arrangements for the late singer Zubeen Garg's last rites.

Garg, 52, who tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore, will have his final resting place determined in collaboration with his family. The potential location for his cremation has not been finalized, with the decision expected by evening.

The state government is working to honor Garg, a cultural icon in Assam, with discussions ongoing about possible venues. While some suggest Jorhat, logistical challenges may see Guwahati chosen, given Garg's father's health considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

