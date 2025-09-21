Left Menu

Eternal Tribute: Fans Mourn Zubeen Garg at Guwahati Stadium

Thousands gathered at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to mourn the passing of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, whose body arrived in a glass casket. Amidst rain and heat, fans sang his hits and paid respects. Garg's wife, Garima, thanked supporters for their love, reinforcing his legacy of unity and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:36 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains were brought to Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati, attended by thousands of fans grieving the loss of the iconic singer. As they waited in the sun, rains soon followed, as if the skies themselves were mourning.

Garg's wife, Garima, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, stating that Zubeen would have been moved by the outpouring of love. She described how his legacy of peace and unity would live on, especially among the youth he cherished.

The state's administration, alongside family and senior officials, made thorough arrangements for the public to pay homage, keeping the stadium open overnight. Fans kept vigil, holding cut-outs and singing his songs, as Zubeen's legacy continued to resonate deeply with many.

