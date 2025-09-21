Eternal Tribute: Fans Mourn Zubeen Garg at Guwahati Stadium

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains were brought to Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati, attended by thousands of fans grieving the loss of the iconic singer. As they waited in the sun, rains soon followed, as if the skies themselves were mourning.

Garg's wife, Garima, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, stating that Zubeen would have been moved by the outpouring of love. She described how his legacy of peace and unity would live on, especially among the youth he cherished.

The state's administration, alongside family and senior officials, made thorough arrangements for the public to pay homage, keeping the stadium open overnight. Fans kept vigil, holding cut-outs and singing his songs, as Zubeen's legacy continued to resonate deeply with many.