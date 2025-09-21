Tragedy Strikes: Two Children Drown in Deoria

In a heart-wrenching accident, two children from Hatwa Tola village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria were declared dead after drowning in a water-filled pit at a local brick kiln site on Sunday.

Residents Bhim Yadav, aged 9, and Kishun Yadav, age 8, told their families they were meeting with a teacher but instead ventured to the closed school. While there, they decided to bathe in a pit, which led to their unfortunate drowning.

Efforts by friends to rescue the boys proved futile. The incident caused alarm among the community, causing villagers to rush to the scene. The police, led by Barhaj station in-charge Rahul Singh, have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)