Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Children Drown in Deoria

Two young boys, Bhim and Kishun Yadav, drowned in a water-filled pit in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. They left home under the guise of meeting their teacher but instead went to a closed school site. Attempts by friends to rescue the boys failed, resulting in their tragic deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Two Children Drown in Deoria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching accident, two children from Hatwa Tola village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria were declared dead after drowning in a water-filled pit at a local brick kiln site on Sunday.

Residents Bhim Yadav, aged 9, and Kishun Yadav, age 8, told their families they were meeting with a teacher but instead ventured to the closed school. While there, they decided to bathe in a pit, which led to their unfortunate drowning.

Efforts by friends to rescue the boys proved futile. The incident caused alarm among the community, causing villagers to rush to the scene. The police, led by Barhaj station in-charge Rahul Singh, have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India
2
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan
3
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

 India
4
Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025