'Namo Yuva Run': Rallying for a Drug-Free Himachal
In Shimla, playback singer Mohit Chauhan and ex-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' to raise drug abuse awareness. Part of PM Narendra Modi's birth week events, it urged active community participation for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh and nation.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited initiative in Shimla, renowned playback singer Mohit Chauhan and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur joined forces to launch the 'Namo Yuva Run,' aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse.
The event, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth week celebrations, emphasized community involvement. Chauhan highlighted the crucial role societal participation plays in making Himachal a drug-free state, expressing gratitude to the BJP state unit for including him in the campaign.
Echoing similar sentiments, Thakur stressed the need for active engagement beyond lectures and debates. The former chief minister urged for the involvement of every person, including children, to raise awareness about the importance of achieving a drug-free state and country.
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Boosting Electricity Workforce with Over 2,600 New Recruits
Monsoon Havoc: Himachal Pradesh's Season of Destruction
Himachal Pradesh Schools to Adopt CBSE Curriculum for Enhanced Education
Prime Minister Modi Surveys Dholera: A Visionary Industrial Hub
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil New Projects in Odisha: A Major Push for Development