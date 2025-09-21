Left Menu

'Namo Yuva Run': Rallying for a Drug-Free Himachal

In Shimla, playback singer Mohit Chauhan and ex-Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' to raise drug abuse awareness. Part of PM Narendra Modi's birth week events, it urged active community participation for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh and nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:56 IST
In a spirited initiative in Shimla, renowned playback singer Mohit Chauhan and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur joined forces to launch the 'Namo Yuva Run,' aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse.

The event, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth week celebrations, emphasized community involvement. Chauhan highlighted the crucial role societal participation plays in making Himachal a drug-free state, expressing gratitude to the BJP state unit for including him in the campaign.

Echoing similar sentiments, Thakur stressed the need for active engagement beyond lectures and debates. The former chief minister urged for the involvement of every person, including children, to raise awareness about the importance of achieving a drug-free state and country.

