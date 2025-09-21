Left Menu

A Nation in Mourning: Zubeen Garg's Final Journey

Thousands gathered at Sarusajai stadium to pay their last respects to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Despite harsh weather conditions, fans sang his songs and lined the routes in tribute. His wife Garima expressed gratitude for the overwhelming show of love towards the beloved icon.

In a heartfelt display of love and mourning, over one lakh people gathered at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to bid farewell to their beloved singer Zubeen Garg. His mortal remains were displayed in a glass casket adorned with a traditional Assamese 'gamosa'.

Zubeen's wife, Garima, thanked the fans for their unwavering support and love, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the remains would be available for public homage throughout the night. The public's emotion ran high as they braved the weather to pay tribute, with many solemnly singing his popular songs outside.

Fans had to endure challenging conditions as they waited for hours under the sun, followed by rain, but they remained undeterred in their dedication. Garima commented on the overwhelming show of unity among people from different communities, emphasizing the singer's lasting impact. The highway leading to the venue was packed with mourners, highlighting the void left by Zubeen's passing.

