Navaratri Sparks Swadeshi Spirit Under Modi's GST-Saving Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Navaratri address, marked the start of a significant period for promoting swadeshi sentiments. Highlighting the dual spirit of the season, he termed it as a 'GST-saving festival' and encouraged the nation to embrace indigenous products to bolster economic self-reliance.

Emphasizing a united approach, Modi called upon citizens to participate in a collective endeavor towards achieving a developed and self-reliant India. His message stressed the importance of 'swadeshi' not just for the festive cheer but as a driving force for the country's future strength and prosperity.

The festive period also coincides with newly reduced GST rates on numerous items, a move Modi dubbed as a saving festival in his recent national address. He advocated for making homes and businesses symbols of swadeshi, much like it powered the freedom movement, thereby laying a foundation for contemporary progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)