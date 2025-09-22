Navaratri Sparks Swadeshi Spirit Under Modi's GST-Saving Festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while greeting people on the first day of Navaratri, emphasized the importance of swadeshi goods, stressing on the collective effort for a self-reliant India. Describing the period as the 'GST-saving festival', he urged citizens to embrace indigenous products for national prosperity.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Navaratri address, marked the start of a significant period for promoting swadeshi sentiments. Highlighting the dual spirit of the season, he termed it as a 'GST-saving festival' and encouraged the nation to embrace indigenous products to bolster economic self-reliance.
Emphasizing a united approach, Modi called upon citizens to participate in a collective endeavor towards achieving a developed and self-reliant India. His message stressed the importance of 'swadeshi' not just for the festive cheer but as a driving force for the country's future strength and prosperity.
The festive period also coincides with newly reduced GST rates on numerous items, a move Modi dubbed as a saving festival in his recent national address. He advocated for making homes and businesses symbols of swadeshi, much like it powered the freedom movement, thereby laying a foundation for contemporary progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navaratri
- Modi
- swadeshi
- GST-saving
- festival
- self-reliant
- India
- indigenous
- prosperity
- economic
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL seeking independent, fair and expeditious probe into June 12 Air India crash.
Festive Cheer Fuels India's Travel Industry Amid Challenges
Transforming Smiles: Osstem Implant Expands Dental Education in India
Viksit Bharat: Pioneering India's Future Through Public Policy
Next-Gen GST Reforms: A New Era in India's Economic Growth