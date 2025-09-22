Navratri Greetings: Vice President's Message of Strength, Wisdom, and Harmony
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the public on Navratri, expressing hopes that Goddess Durga will guide everyone towards strength, harmony, and wisdom. The nine-day festival began on Monday. He posted these warm wishes on social media, wishing joy and well-being for all.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Navratri on Monday. He expressed hopes that Goddess Durga would guide everyone towards strength, harmony, and wisdom.
Marking the beginning of the nine-day festival, Radhakrishnan took to social media platform X to share his message.
He wished that every home be filled with joy and well-being, conveying his greetings on this auspicious occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Tawang Monastery to Namsai Pagoda, Arunachal Pradesh is land of peace and harmony: PM Modi at rally in Itanagar.
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings
Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0: GST Reforms Take Center Stage
WTO and FAO Strengthen Partnership to Tackle Food Security, Trade, and Fisheries
Navratri: A Celebration of Divine Strength and Spiritual Renewal