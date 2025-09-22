Navratri Greetings: Vice President's Message of Strength, Wisdom, and Harmony

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Navratri on Monday. He expressed hopes that Goddess Durga would guide everyone towards strength, harmony, and wisdom.

Marking the beginning of the nine-day festival, Radhakrishnan took to social media platform X to share his message.

He wished that every home be filled with joy and well-being, conveying his greetings on this auspicious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)