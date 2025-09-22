Left Menu

Navratri Greetings: Vice President's Message of Strength, Wisdom, and Harmony

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the public on Navratri, expressing hopes that Goddess Durga will guide everyone towards strength, harmony, and wisdom. The nine-day festival began on Monday. He posted these warm wishes on social media, wishing joy and well-being for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:03 IST
Navratri Greetings: Vice President's Message of Strength, Wisdom, and Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Navratri on Monday. He expressed hopes that Goddess Durga would guide everyone towards strength, harmony, and wisdom.

Marking the beginning of the nine-day festival, Radhakrishnan took to social media platform X to share his message.

He wished that every home be filled with joy and well-being, conveying his greetings on this auspicious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines
2
CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

 India
3
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
4
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025