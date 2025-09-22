Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Warm Wishes: Celebrating Navratri in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri. The festival, lasting nine days, will conclude on October 2. Banerjee expressed her wishes through a message on X, marking the significance of this cultural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:49 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Warm Wishes: Celebrating Navratri in West Bengal
Navratri
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of goodwill and cultural solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm greetings to the people of her state as Navratri commenced. The festival, which is fervently celebrated over nine days, is anticipated to run until October 2 this year.

Navratri, a quintessential part of Indian cultural heritage, embodies a period of worship and festivity, reflecting the rich traditions of the region. Banerjee's message went out via the social platform X, emphasizing her engagement with the community during this auspicious time.

By reaching out during Navratri, the Chief Minister not only reinforces her connection with the people but also highlights the importance of preserving cultural practices and celebrating them with enthusiasm and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines
2
CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

 India
3
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
4
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025