Mamata Banerjee's Warm Wishes: Celebrating Navratri in West Bengal

In a gesture of goodwill and cultural solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm greetings to the people of her state as Navratri commenced. The festival, which is fervently celebrated over nine days, is anticipated to run until October 2 this year.

Navratri, a quintessential part of Indian cultural heritage, embodies a period of worship and festivity, reflecting the rich traditions of the region. Banerjee's message went out via the social platform X, emphasizing her engagement with the community during this auspicious time.

By reaching out during Navratri, the Chief Minister not only reinforces her connection with the people but also highlights the importance of preserving cultural practices and celebrating them with enthusiasm and unity.

