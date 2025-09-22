Left Menu

Kerala Fisherman's Unusual Catch: Serpent Idols Found at Sea

A fisherman from northern Kerala made an unexpected discovery while out at sea, catching two brass serpent idols entangled in his net. Unsure of their origin, he reported them to the local police. Authorities are investigating whether the idols were stolen or discarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:44 IST
Kerala Fisherman's Unusual Catch: Serpent Idols Found at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A surprising discovery unfolded in northern Kerala on Sunday when a local fisherman netted an unusual catch: two brass serpent idols. Rassal, a resident of Puthiya Kadappuram near Azhikode, was out at sea when he made the unexpected find.

Each idol reportedly weighs around five kilograms and is made of brass, leading the fisher to approach the local police station in Tanur. Uncertain of their origins, authorities initiated an investigation to determine if the idols were stolen or intentionally discarded.

A police officer stated that all possibilities are being explored to trace the source of the idols, and urged potential owners to come forward if the objects were indeed stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines
2
CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

 India
3
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
4
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025