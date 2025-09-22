Kerala Fisherman's Unusual Catch: Serpent Idols Found at Sea
A fisherman from northern Kerala made an unexpected discovery while out at sea, catching two brass serpent idols entangled in his net. Unsure of their origin, he reported them to the local police. Authorities are investigating whether the idols were stolen or discarded.
- Country:
- India
A surprising discovery unfolded in northern Kerala on Sunday when a local fisherman netted an unusual catch: two brass serpent idols. Rassal, a resident of Puthiya Kadappuram near Azhikode, was out at sea when he made the unexpected find.
Each idol reportedly weighs around five kilograms and is made of brass, leading the fisher to approach the local police station in Tanur. Uncertain of their origins, authorities initiated an investigation to determine if the idols were stolen or intentionally discarded.
A police officer stated that all possibilities are being explored to trace the source of the idols, and urged potential owners to come forward if the objects were indeed stolen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Cruise Season Opens Strong with 177,000 Visitors Expected
Austin FC's Last-Minute Triumph Seals Victory Against Seattle Sounders
Chelsea Climbs to Summit of Women's Super League
Massive National Health Camps Drive Screens Millions for Diseases
Fritz Seals Laver Cup Victory for Team World with Triumph Over Zverev