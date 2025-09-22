Kerala Fisherman's Unusual Catch: Serpent Idols Found at Sea

A surprising discovery unfolded in northern Kerala on Sunday when a local fisherman netted an unusual catch: two brass serpent idols. Rassal, a resident of Puthiya Kadappuram near Azhikode, was out at sea when he made the unexpected find.

Each idol reportedly weighs around five kilograms and is made of brass, leading the fisher to approach the local police station in Tanur. Uncertain of their origins, authorities initiated an investigation to determine if the idols were stolen or intentionally discarded.

A police officer stated that all possibilities are being explored to trace the source of the idols, and urged potential owners to come forward if the objects were indeed stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)