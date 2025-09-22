Left Menu

Kolkata's Pandal Extravaganza Celebrates 'Bengal, My Mother's Language'

Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations are vibrant, with pandals displaying unique themes. South Kolkata Palli Sangha showcases Bengali pride with its 'Bengal, My Mother's Language' theme, celebrating the Bengali language and culture. The pandal pays homage to Bengali luminaries and symbolizes unity and resistance.

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the festive fervor, Kolkata once again transforms into a vibrant tapestry of color, light, and devotion, as the city eagerly anticipates Durga Puja. The uniquely designed and dazzling pandals enhance the grandeur of the festival, one being the creation of South Kolkata Palli Sangha in Ashok Nagar, Tollygunge.

As the South Kolkata Palli Sangha marks its 76th celebration, it introduces an extraordinary theme: 'Bengal, My Mother's Language'. This year's decorations emphasize the Bengali language, featuring paintings of Bengali letters and words. Intriguingly, Goddess Durga's children's idols embody symbolic elements, with Goddess Lakshmi clutching the Barn Parichay book, while Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha grasp slates, epitomizing education.

Saraswati, the knowledge goddess, complements this theme, while the pandal memorializes Bengali luminaries like Saroj Chandra Chatterjee, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Swami Vivekananda, and Rabindranath Tagore. Cutouts and portraits of these figures accompany Bengali scripts, imparting a social message of Bengal's unity and pride. The pandal, made from the traditional 'Shalpata' leaf, took three months to complete, symbolizing cultural resilience.

From another corner of Tollygunge, the Santi Pally Puja Committee's Durga Pandal was inaugurated by actress Neelam Kothari Soni, making her first visit to Kolkata for the celebrations. Soni expressed her admiration for the intricate decorations and beautifully crafted idols.

