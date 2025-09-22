Philips' 'Sone Pe Suhaga' Campaign: Sparkling Celebrations with Golden Rewards

Philips Home Appliances is set to enliven India's festive season with its 'Sone Pe Suhaga' campaign. Emphasizing joy and new beginnings, the initiative rewards customers with gold vouchers worth INR 9,999 every hour, equating celebrations with prosperity.

Launched by Versuni India, the campaign rolls out from September 22 to October 22, 2025, with winners announced hourly via social media, radio, and daily through national newspapers. It aims to blend the excitement of owning Philips products with the jubilation of festivals.

Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer at Versuni India, describes the campaign as a means to amplify the cherished Indian celebrations, seamlessly linking gold's prosperity with Philips' innovation. Participants stand a chance to win by purchasing Philips products worth over ₹1,000 at offline or online stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)