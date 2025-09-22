Vietnam Triumphs in Russia's Intervision Song Contest
Vietnam emerged victorious in the Russia-hosted Intervision song contest, a geopolitical competition envisioned as a conservative counterpart to Eurovision. Meanwhile, Netflix partnered with AB InBev to launch co-marketing initiatives promoting both popular TV shows and beer brands on a global scale for brand synergies.
Vietnam triumphed in the Intervision song contest hosted by Russia, a move spearheaded by President Vladimir Putin as a socially conservative alternative to Eurovision. The victory comes after Moscow's exclusion from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 following the Ukraine conflict.
The Intervision competition, rooted in Soviet-era traditions, emphasizes 'traditional family values' as its core theme. Putin's support for the revival of this contest underscores the current geopolitical landscape.
In another development, streaming giant Netflix and beer producer AB InBev have struck a global co-marketing partnership. This collaboration will leverage Netflix's popular shows and AB InBev's beer products for a series of promotional campaigns and exclusive packaging opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
