Shrimps in School Meals: Boosting Nutrition and Local Economy

Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Development Minister, Nitesh Rane, has put forth a proposal to include shrimp in the mid-day meals of school students. Citing shrimp as a beneficial protein source, Rane believes this initiative could also help boost domestic consumption, particularly in light of high US tariffs on the product.

In a conversation with journalists, Rane disclosed his intention to discuss the proposal with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further revealed plans to launch the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana alongside 26 other initiatives aimed at supporting individuals involved in fisheries and related sectors.

The minister has engaged in thorough discussions with senior officials and sector stakeholders to address the challenges confronting the fisheries industry. Rane's aims include simplifying processes to promote business growth and urging the public to consume more locally produced shrimp.

